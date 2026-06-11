Iran Army drones target US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain

The Army's public relations office said multiple types of strike drones were used in the operation, which targeted communications antennas and Patriot missile system radar installations at the US Navy Fifth Fleet base.

The attack was described as a response to U.S. "terrorist army" strikes on areas of southern Iran that breached the ceasefire.

"The army, shoulder to shoulder with other armed forces, is ready to confront the enemy to the last breath and will not rest until the aggressor enemy is punished," the statement said.



MNA