Army drones used in attack on US base in Bahrain

A military source, in an interview with the Twhran-based Fars news agency revealed new details of the attack this morning (Wednesday) by the drone units of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army.

According to the source, the Shaikh Isa Airbase and a strategic radar site belonging to the US forces in Bahrain were targeted by the army's offensive drones this morning, Wednesday. The army used a new drone in its attacks today, the source said.

The source described this action as part of Iran's response to the US aggression last night against several points in Hormozgan province in south Iran.

Earlier, Iranian military sources announced that long-range ballistic missiles and drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces had penetrated defense systems deployed at US bases in West Asia, hitting about 70 percent of targets precisely. According to the IRGC and the army, the targets included the Al-Azraq Airbase in Jordan, the Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, and the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

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