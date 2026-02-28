Russia condemns Israeli-US aggression against Iran

During the call, Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart on the latest developments, placing special emphasis on "aggressive actions" against various Iranian cities.

He specifically highlighted Saturday morning's missile strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 51 innocent young girls and the wounding of dozens more.

The Iranian foreign minister characterized the joint military aggression as a "gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter" and "a clear crime against international peace and security."

He reiterated Iran's inherent right to defend the nation with all its capabilities in accordance with international law.

Araghchi emphasized the critical importance of "decisive action by the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to stop the aggressive actions and hold the criminals accountable."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, condemned the aggressive attacks against Iran and expressed support for convening an immediate Security Council session to address the situation.

MNA