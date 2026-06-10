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Jun 10, 2026, 6:56 AM

IRGC missiles hit US F-35 hangars at Al-Azraq base in Jordan

IRGC missiles hit US F-35 hangars at Al-Azraq base in Jordan

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's IRGC struck a U.S. airbase in Al-Azraq, Jordan, on Wednesday, hitting four key targets, including F-35 fighter shelters and a command and control centre with long-range solid-fuel missiles.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) public relations office said its Aerospace Force fighters fired solid-fuel ballistic missiles at the base, destroying four important targets, including hangars housing F-35 warplanes and a command and control centre of the "child-killing U.S. army."

The statement, citing a Quranic verse on reciprocal response, said the operation followed the IRGC Navy's successful strikes on 21 targets at U.S. air and naval bases in the region and the downing of an MQ-9 drone over the town of Jam. It described the strikes as part of "completing the retaliatory operation" in response to continued enemy "mischief."

"Our forces are ready to deliver a crushing and decisive response to any renewed aggression, and the consequences of any further aggression rest with the American enemy," the statement said.

MNA

News ID 245213

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