Iran army attacks US Navy Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain

The army's public relations office said the reciprocal attacks targeted U.S. bases and the radar installations of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which hosts the fleet's headquarters. The operation was conducted in response to "the mischief and harassment of the terrorist American army" against people in Iran's southern coastal regions.

No details were immediately provided on the extent of damage or casualties.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters, has been a key staging ground for American naval operations in the Persian Gulf. Iran has repeatedly warned that any country hosting U.S. bases used to attack Iran would face consequences.

MNA