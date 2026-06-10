US missiles destroy water tanks in southern Iran

Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, managing director of the Hormozgan province water and wastewater company, said the "terrorist missile attack by American forces" struck hours before dawn, targeting critical water distribution infrastructure. A 500-cubic-metre tank and a 2,000-cubic-metre tank, both playing a key role in supplying drinking water to the Bemani district and Kuhestak, were completely destroyed.

Water distribution to all villages of Bemani and the town of Kuhestak has been halted, Hamzehpour said.

Operational and crisis management teams are working to put in place alternative measures to secure a stable water supply.

MNA