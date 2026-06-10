  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2026, 7:12 AM

US missiles destroy water tanks in southern Iran

US missiles destroy water tanks in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – U.S. missile strikes destroyed two strategic water tanks in Sirik county, southern Iran, early Wednesday, cutting drinking water to several villages.

Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, managing director of the Hormozgan province water and wastewater company, said the "terrorist missile attack by American forces" struck hours before dawn, targeting critical water distribution infrastructure. A 500-cubic-metre tank and a 2,000-cubic-metre tank, both playing a key role in supplying drinking water to the Bemani district and Kuhestak, were completely destroyed.

Water distribution to all villages of Bemani and the town of Kuhestak has been halted, Hamzehpour said.

Operational and crisis management teams are working to put in place alternative measures to secure a stable water supply.

MNA

News ID 245214

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