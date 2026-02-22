  1. Politics
Taliban summon Pakistani ambassador over airstrikes

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to protest overnight Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, escalating tensions between the two sides.

In a statement, the ministry said it had delivered a formal note of protest condemning what it described as violations of Afghanistan’s airspace and the bombing of “civilian areas” in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, Afghan Amu satellite TV channel EN website reported.

The ministry called the strikes “a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity” and a “provocative act,” warning that the consequences of such actions would rest with Pakistan.

The ministry said protecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty was its “religious duty,” and accused Pakistan’s military of targeting civilians.

Taliban officials have claimed that at least 20 civilians were killed in the Behsud district of Nangarhar. Pakistani officials, however, have claimed the strikes targeted seven hideouts belonging to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Daesh’s Khorasan branch.

The cross-border strikes come amid growing friction between Islamabad and the Taliban, with Pakistan accusing militant groups of operating from Afghanistan’s territory — a charge the Taliban deny.

