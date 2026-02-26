Afghanistan says it launches attacks against Pakistan

The media office of Afghanistan’s military corps in the East said in a statement that “heavy clashes” had begun late on Thursday “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces in Nangarhar and Paktia” provinces, Al-Jazeera reported.

“In response ‌to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched ⁠against Pakistani military ⁠positions and installations along the Durand Line,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah ⁠Mujahid wrote in a post on X.

The two countries’ 2,611-kilometre (1,622-mile) long border is known as the Durand Line.

Mujahid later posted that Afghan forces had killed “numerous soldiers” and that “some have also been captured alive”, claiming that 15 outposts were “captured from the enemy”.

Pakistan’s information ministry said on X that Pakistani ⁠troops had delivered ⁠an “immediate and ⁠effective response” to Taliban fire across ⁠several sectors ⁠in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, said there had so far been “no casualties” on the Afghan side.

MNA