Araghchi briefs counterparts on nuclear talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, briefing them on the latest developments related to the indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States in Muscat.

Araghchi described the talks as a good start, while at the same time emphasizing the need to address mistrust regarding the intentions and objectives of the American side.

The foreign ministers of the regional countries welcomed the resumption of the Iran-US nuclear negotiations and stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue to achieve a political and diplomatic solution and to prevent any escalation of tensions.

They also underlined that the success of these negotiations is significant for regional stability and security.

