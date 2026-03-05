Iran, Turkey FMs discuss ties, recent regional developments

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat expounded on the heinous crimes committed by the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime during five days of US-Israeli aggression against Iran, stating that the powerful Iranian armed forces will respond to mischiefs and evils of its enemies with their utmost power and strength.

Iran is targeting the military bases of the US and Israeli aggressors in the region and this issue is in accordance with the international laws, Iran’s foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart.

Turning to some reports on the terrorist movements in the region, Araghchi stressed the significance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and interaction between Iran and Turkey to safeguard security and stability and also confront the sinister plots of the Israeli regime orchestrated against the regional countries.

MNA