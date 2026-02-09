EU welcomes Iran-US talks, urges giving diplomacy a chance

Anouar El Anouni, an EU senior spokesperson, said rising military tensions would carry heavy and alarming repercussions for the Middle East, a region already in urgent need of stability. The EU considers diplomatic dialogue between Washington and Tehran a positive development and believes that a durable solution can only be achieved through negotiations and diplomatic engagement, he said.

Repeating longstanding political claims regarding Iran’s nuclear program, El Anouni said the talks that began in Oman on Friday were an opportunity for Tehran to demonstrate its seriousness in responding to concerns raised by the international community, particularly on nuclear-related matters.

He reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to peace, security and stability in the Middle East and called on all parties to respect international law, exercise restraint, and avoid any actions that could lead to renewed escalation in the region.

