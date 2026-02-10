Iran warns US against letting Israel shape its foreign policy

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks at a press briefing on Tuesday morning, during which he addressed the recent international developments and Iran-related issues.

On Iran-US nuclear talks

Referring to the resumed nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Baghaei noted that the main reason for skepticism stems from the historical record. “We cannot enter a diplomatic process without considering what has occurred over the past 10 to 15 years, and even the actions of the US over the last seven to eight months.”

Baghaei added that current developments, including threats and sanctions, require Tehran to proceed with extreme caution in any diplomatic engagement.

At the same time, he stressed that Iran has never avoided diplomacy, saying, “Our positions are just, reasoned, and based on international law as well as the legitimate demands of the Iranian people. When regional processes unfolded, and countries reached out to us, we came to the conclusion that there is an opportunity to begin a new diplomatic track, and we did so.”

Baghaei emphasized that while the convening of the talks and the parties’ agreement to continue the process represent an important start, adding, “This is only the beginning. We will closely monitor the performance of the other side to observe the direction it moves in.”

Regarding potential attacks during talks, he warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a “decisive response.”

On Israeli intervention

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei underscored the Israeli regime’s obstructive role in diplomatic processes between the US and Iran.

He stressed that Washington must act independently: “Iran is negotiating with the United States. It is the White House that must operate free from external pressures, particularly from Israel, which disregards regional and even American interests.”

Baghaei described US alignment with Israeli demands as a key challenge in American foreign policy, and characterized Israel as the primary source of insecurity in West Asia over the past eight decades.

He further blamed Israel for fabricating crises around Iran’s nuclear program, noting that repeated allegations of Iran seeking nuclear weapons are attempts to instill unfounded fear.

He also emphasized that Iran, drawing on past experiences—including the June 2025 military aggression—is committed to safeguarding its national interests through diplomacy.

On regional developments

The Iranian foreign ministry official highlighted ongoing violence in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. He stated that despite ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, attacks have continued, including assaults on civilians and environmental damage caused by the use of chemicals in Lebanon.

Baghaei criticized the United States, saying, “America is considered complicit due to its leniency toward Israel.”

He emphasized that the Israeli regime has long been a source of instability in the West Asia region.

The senior diplomat further addressed regional security cooperation, highlighting recent trips by Iran’s Defense Minister to Baku and the visit of the top Iranian security official to Oman and Qatar as part of Iran’s strategy to strengthen ties with neighboring countries and enhance regional stability.

