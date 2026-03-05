Iran launches 19th wave of Operation “True Promise 4” 

The Iranian armed forces conducted the nineteenth wave of the Operation “True Promise 4” on Thursday morning.

The Zionist regime and US regime launched an aggression on Iran on Saturday morning which has drawn crushing response on the part of the Iranian armed forces.

The US and Israeli regime's military bases in the region have come under drone and missile attacks of the Iranian armed forces.

The 19th wave of Operation “True Promise 4” began by the Iranian armed forces on Thursday morning against the positions of US-Israeli enemy in the occupied territories and military bases of the terrorist US government in the region.

MNA