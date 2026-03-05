  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2026, 8:30 AM

Iran, Russia top diplomats discuss regional developments

Iran, Russia top diplomats discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss mutual ties and the recent developments in the region.

Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart on the recent developments in the region and the heinous crimes committed by the US and Israeli regime against the innocent Iranian people in targeting the residential areas, schools, mosques, hospitals and relief-rescue centers. 

Russia’s top diplomat, for his part, expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Lavrov emphasized that US and Israeli regime’s attacks against Iran is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the international laws and the UN Charter which has dire consequences for the stability and security of the region and the whole world. 

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran on Saturday.

MNA 

News ID 242349

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News