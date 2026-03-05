Iran, Russia top diplomats discuss regional developments

Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart on the recent developments in the region and the heinous crimes committed by the US and Israeli regime against the innocent Iranian people in targeting the residential areas, schools, mosques, hospitals and relief-rescue centers.

Russia’s top diplomat, for his part, expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Lavrov emphasized that US and Israeli regime’s attacks against Iran is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the international laws and the UN Charter which has dire consequences for the stability and security of the region and the whole world.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran on Saturday.

MNA