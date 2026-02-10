Iran eager to expand cooperation with UAE: FM

Lana Nusseibeh, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the second meeting of the Political Consultations Committee between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the UAE Minister of State expressed satisfaction with the productive and constructive negotiations held with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

She emphasized the UAE's determination to pursue the development of bilateral relations across various fields, particularly in the economic and trade sectors.

Furthermore, she welcomed the resumption of diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States in Muscat, underscoring her country’s commitment to regional stability, security, and the de-escalation of tensions.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, pointing to the strong and extensive ties between Iran and the UAE in various fields—especially in the economic and trade sectors—declared Iran's readiness to further enhance relations for the mutual benefit of both sides.

Araghchi also commended the dedication of regional countries toward reducing tensions and safeguarding regional peace and stability, expressing appreciation for their diplomatic efforts and "good offices" in this regard.

Exchanging views on regional and international developments, both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening regional stability and security through dialogue and diplomatic solutions, as well as the continuity of consultations and contacts between the two countries.

