Mar 5, 2026, 10:43 AM

IRGC strikes US oil tanker in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that its naval forces struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf early Thursday, setting it ablaze.

In a statement, the IRGC's public relations department said the vessel was hit by missiles and is currently burning.

The IRGC reiterated its position that under international law and regulations, control over passage through the Strait of Hormuz rests with the Islamic Republic of Iran during wartime.

"Everyone must comply," the statement read, adding that the IRGC had previously warned that military and commercial vessels belonging to the US, Israel, European countries, and their supporters would not be permitted to transit the area and would be struck if detected.

