Iran deals heavy blow to terrorist, separatist group

In a statement, the ministry said the groups had intended to enter the country through its western borders, exploiting wartime conditions to carry out terrorist attacks with separatist aims in urban and border areas, with support from the American-Zionist enemy.

However, the statement continued, a significant portion of the positions and equipment belonging to these mercenaries was destroyed in a joint offensive preemptive defense operation by the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC, inflicting heavy losses.

The Intelligence Ministry added that its operatives, along with IRGC forces and with the cooperation of Kurdish people, are monitoring movements in the country's border areas and will thwart any plot by the American-Zionist enemy and its mercenaries to encroach on Iranian territory.

MNA