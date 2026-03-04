Lukashenko warns against unpredicted events amid war on Iran

Speaking to Iranian ambassador to Minsk in a meeting, the Belarusian president said that the international community and the big powers, particularly the US and Israel need to know that the war could result in unpredicted events.

He stressed that the Israeli war on Iran which is backed by the US is unacceptable, especially because innocent people, including children are killed and the Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also martyred in it.

Lukashenko also said that he had a close relationship with the martyred Iran's Leader, describing Ayatollah Khamenei as a patriotic man whose goal was to defend its nation and country.

At the end of the meeting, the Belarusian president expressed his readiness to help Iran, asking the ambassador "given the stances we have adopted towards this conflict, how can we help in these circumestances?"

MNA