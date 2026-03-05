Iran’s FM, Iraq’s PM discuss war developments

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and the dire consequences of the US and Israeli regime’s attack in the region.

Expressing his appreciation for the firm stance of the government and people of Iraq in condemning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the armed forces of the country are determined to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity with utmost power and strength.

Araghchi pointed to the insecurity and instability in the region as a result of warmongering policy and crimes of the US and Israeli regime, stressing the significance of vigilance of all the regional and Islamic countries to avert the sinister plots orchestrated by US and Israeli regime in jeopardizing the security of the region and also creating division among the Islamic countries.

Iraqi prime minister, for his part, expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli aggression on Saturday.

Condemning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, al-Sudani said that the US-Israeli attack on Iran is a gross violation of the international laws and US Charter.

Iraq will not allow its soil to be used for attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran under any circumstances, the Iraqi premier emphasized.

