Iran not seeking to build nuclear bomb: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of its government.

“No, it would not collapse,” Fidan said in a live interview with CNN Turk when asked if the government would collapse if such an attack was carried out with the aim of overthrowing it.

"I don't want to speculate on certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime won't change through an airstrike or anything else. That's a pipedream."

His remarks came as Iran and the US prepare for the next round of negotiations, which resumed in Oman on Friday after a nearly eight-month suspension.

Emphasizing that the Iran issue has heavily occupied the international agenda, Fidan stressed that the region cannot withstand another war.

"Our (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is also showing maximum sensitivity on this issue. Therefore, we want to use all available means to prevent a possible war," he said.

Fidan said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed him on the negotiations and noted that Ankara has also been in contact with the US side.

Describing the current tensions as an issue that is “difficult to resolve quickly,” Fidan nevertheless pointed to a clear willingness among the parties to continue negotiations.

He said calls for “more creative solutions” have gained traction and underscored the need to move away from the "threat of war."

"Currently, there doesn't seem to be an immediate threat of war," Fidan said, emphasizing that the door for negotiations has been opened.

MNA