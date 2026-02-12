US, Iran showing flexibility on nuclear deal: Turkish FM

“It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries," Fidan, who has been involved in talks with both Washington and Tehran, told the FT in an interview published on Thursday.

“... the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain limits. It’s pointless to try to force them,” the Turkish foreign minister added.

Washington has until now demanded Iran relinquish its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity.

Fidan told the FT he believed Tehran “genuinely wants to reach a real agreement” and would accept restrictions on enrichment levels and a strict inspection regime, as it did in the 2015 agreement with the US and others.

US and Iranian diplomats held talks through Omani mediators in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy.

The Turkish foreign minister, however, cautioned that broadening the Iran-US talks to ballistic missiles would bring "nothing but another war."

MNA