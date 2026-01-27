Israeli minister’s remarks on latest unrest ‘provocative'

The embassy issued a statement late on Monday after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar alleged that the Iranian government had “oppressed” its people. Sa’ar made the remarks during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku earlier the same day.

The Iranian diplomatic mission condemned the Israeli minister’s remarks as hypocritical, saying he represents a regime founded on terror and occupation and therefore lacks the standing to comment on the internal affairs of other countries.

“A representative of a regime that was founded on terror, occupation, and the colonial genocide of the Palestinian people—whose very nature is inseparably tied to occupation, state terrorism, and apartheid, and whose record is filled with organized crimes against humanity and genocide, particularly the mass killing of women and children—lacks any legal or moral legitimacy to speak about human rights or the internal affairs of other countries,” the embassy said in its statement.

It added that the Israeli minister’s claims were a desperate attempt to divert global public opinion from mounting pressure over the regime’s war crimes.

The embassy also emphasized the deep historical bonds between Iran and Azerbaijan, urging vigilance against Israel’s “seditionist and interventionist” actions aimed at undermining Tehran–Baku relations and creating tensions in the region.

Unrest broke out in Iran on January 8 after foreign-backed groups carried out terrorist acts across the country, ranging from the killing of civilians and security forces to the destruction of public and private property. The acts of violence occurred during protests that began on December 28 over the rising cost of living and took place while the Iranian government was holding meetings with representatives of the protesters.

