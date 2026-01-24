Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) continues to lead exporters

Mobarakeh Steel on the path to meeting market demands with premium products, leading the non-oil economy, and expanding global footprint

Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) continues to solidify its position as a primary driving force of Iran’s non-oil economy, leveraging consistent global market presence and significant foreign currency earnings to rank among the nation’s top exporters.

Reza Heydari, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mobarakeh Steel, emphasized that the company’s core philosophy is rooted in "responsible corporate citizenship to forge a better future." This mission, he noted, is built upon the pillars of social responsibility, sustainability, innovation, and a community-oriented approach.

Reflecting on the company’s legacy, Heydari remarked, "Since the earliest days of construction in 1981, amidst the challenges of the imposed war, MSC has followed a path of excellence and innovation. This journey has established us today as the largest producer of flat steel products in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the world’s leading producer of sponge iron."

Since its inception, MSC has delivered over 131 million tons of steel to the domestic market, valued at 1,120 trillion Tomans. Furthermore, the company has exported 28 million tons of various steel products to approximately 50 countries, generating over $12 billion. "Beyond creating value for shareholders, MSC has played a pivotal role in national economic prosperity by securing essential foreign currency," Heydari stated.

He continued: "Our effective and consistent presence in international markets and the generation of foreign currency have established Mobarakeh Steel as a cornerstone of the nation’s non-oil economy and a premier exporter. In pursuit of this mission, and by balancing maximum domestic supply with strategic global marketing, we have successfully achieved a 100% growth in exports compared to the same period in 2024."

Heydari stated: "The production of essential goods for the energy sector and contribution to thousands of kilometers of oil and water pipelines across the country, including the Gureh-Jask oil pipeline, the central plateau water transfer, and the eastern Iran water transfer projects, alongside manufacturing various products for the automotive, home appliance, pipe and profile, packaging, and tank industries, represents only a portion of MSC’s responsible approach toward society."

Heydari acknowledged: "To ensure operational transparency, Mobarakeh Steel began offering its products on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in 2020. This justice-oriented approach and the provision of equal access for all customers to products listed on the IME have allowed the company's performance to be clearly presented to the public."

The Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mobarakeh Steel emphasized: "With the aim of enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty, Mobarakeh Steel has taken significant steps to build trust. Implementing ISO 10002 and ISO 10004 standards to create a systematic framework for customer satisfaction, alongside obtaining international certifications for entry into target export markets, are among the key measures taken in this regard.

"Currently, products from the Mobarakeh Steel Group are supplied to more than 1,300 large and small-scale industries via the Mercantile Exchange to boost domestic production. Additionally, over 5,000 customers benefit indirectly from our products through Mobarakeh Steel’s service centers, which were established to ensure equitable distribution nationwide."

He concluded: "Ultimately, this responsible approach toward the broader community, encompassing a wide range of direct and indirect customers, end-users, and shareholders, combined with our commitment to transparent performance, has led to an increase in the number of shareholders and a more than 50% growth in the customer base in recent years."

