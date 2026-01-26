Iran not after war but to defend country with might if needed

Speaking in a conference of honoring 500 exemplary domestic companies, held at IRIB International Conferences Centers on Monday, he emphasized that the Iranian government is not seeking war but will defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity with all its might.

He pointed to Iran’s industrial capacities on the international stage, noting that the country holds the largest lucrative market for its industry.

Iran can play an influential role in BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Aref underlined.

The vice president pointed to the country’s regional policies, stressing that border provinces of the country have been authorized to establish very close interaction and cooperation with the neighboring states.

If enemy wants to test Iranian people again, the administration has prepared a comprehensive economic plan and has considered clear mechanisms to manage this situation, he said, adding, “We are not warmongers and do not want to wage war, but we will defend the country with power if necessary.”

The powerful Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country, Aref added.

