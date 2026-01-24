Leader of Islamic Revolution cannot stand oppression: Vahidi

"A leader who cares about the nation will not bow down to oppression and will not tremble before the arrogant (major Western powers led by the US). On the contrary, the arrogant tremble before him and tremble before his strategies, courage, and steadfast heart, and before the people who consider that Leader their absolute leader," the IRGC deputy commander said in a ceremony on Saturday.

He warned of ‘regret-inducing response’ to any aggression against Iran, saying that “Just as in the 12-day war and the recent sedition, all enemy schemes to defeat Islamic Iran failed, we are ready to deliver a regret-inducing response to any reckless action by the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation.”

"Friends wish to be like our country and enemies wish to be like us, powerful and seek to take this power from us and infiltrate in out ranks, but it is a delusion," he added.

"They thought they could defeat us with cognitive warfare and combined operations, but the result was that the already strong Iran became stronger than before after the 12-day war," General Vahidi continued.

MNA