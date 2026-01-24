IRGC more prepared than ever to implement Leader's directives

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued a message marking the Day of the IRGC members, outlining the role and mission of the Guards.

In his message, Pakpour congratulated all IRGC members on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), which was designated as Guards Day by Imam Khomeini, and praised the Guards for standing at the forefront of defending the ideals, achievements, and values of the Islamic Revolution, safeguarding national security, and serving the Iranian nation.

Referring to the spirit of the Karbala uprising, the IRGC commander stated that the Guards remain united, steadfast, and resolute in confronting hostile actions, warning the United States and the Israeli regime against any miscalculation, citing lessons learned from past experiences and the imposed 12-day war.

Pakpour stressed that the IRGC, with its hands on the trigger, is now more prepared than ever to implement the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also commemorated the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Abbas (peace be upon him), marking Veterans’ Day, and Imam Sajjad (peace be upon him), paying tribute to fallen IRGC commanders and members, including Hossein Salami, Qassem Soleimani, Gholam Ali Rashid, Mohammad Bagheri, Ali Shadmani, and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as other IRGC martyrs of the imposed 12-day war, recent unrest, and those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the liberation of al-Quds.

The IRGC commander concluded by expressing hope for the continued success and strength of the IRGC under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MNA/3498772