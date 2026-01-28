Tajikistan calls for intensified efforts for de-escalation

In a statement, Tajik Foreign Ministry emphasized that Dushanbe opposes any military actions against Iran and supports the peaceful resolution of all conflicts exclusively through the diplomatic means, TASS reported.

Tajikistan is seriously concerned about the escalation of the situation in the West Asia, particularly with regard to Iran, the statement said, adding that the ministry emphasized that Dushanbe "opposes any military actions and supports the peaceful resolution of all conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means."

The Tajik side also urged all parties to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law, and to "make every effort to preserve peace and stability in the region."

Earlier, Middle East Eye reported, citing a source in one of the Persian Gulf countries, that the US is considering the possibility of carrying out a precision strikes on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei previously stated that the country's military is closely monitoring all US Army movements in the West Asia and taking measures to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Unrest began in Iran on December 29 after street protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the rial exchange rate, spreading to most major cities.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, since January 8, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Tehran has blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.

MA/PR