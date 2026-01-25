Iran’s strength no longer deniable: Senior lawmaker

Hamidreza Hajibabaei, Vice Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, made the remarks during a meeting with Shermuhammad Shohiyon, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Tajikistan, on Sunday on the sidelines of the 16th General Assembly of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, Hajibabaei said Iran and Tajikistan share inseparable cultural, linguistic, and historical bonds, describing the two nations as brothers, friends, and close partners. He stressed that these relations are of great value to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He praised the positions adopted by the Tajik government and parliament during recent developments, particularly during the 12-day war, calling them a source of pride and hope for the Iranian nation.

Referring to economic relations, Hajibabaei noted that trade between Iran and Tajikistan has grown by around 50 percent in recent years. While welcoming the increase, he emphasized that the current level does not reflect the true potential of bilateral relations and expressed hope for a faster and broader expansion.

Addressing recent regional and international developments, Hajibabaei said Iran has faced sustained pressure from the United States for more than 47 years, ranging from the eight-year imposed war to the recent 12-day war. He stated that the United States, backed by NATO and around 40 countries, deployed its full capabilities but was ultimately forced to retreat.

“Today, the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is undeniable and has been firmly proven on the international stage,” he said.

He added that the military actions by the United States and the Israeli regime in June were carried out while negotiations were underway, describing them as a continuation of political deception previously seen in other countries such as Venezuela.

Following military failure, he said, hostile actors attempted to destabilize Iran internally through coordinated terrorist and violent actions. Hajibabaei described these acts as having an “ISIL-like nature,” including attacks on civilians and the killing of security forces in inhumane ways, with the involvement of various anti-Iran groups supported from abroad.

Despite these challenges, he said Iranian security forces, relying on wisdom, authority, and public support, managed to neutralize the plots without resorting to widespread violence and preserved national security.

Hajibabaei also rejected accusations of human rights violations against Iran, saying facts and documented evidence clearly contradict such claims.

He criticized the United States for undermining international norms and weakening institutions such as the United Nations and the Security Council, warning that continued disregard for international law could push the world toward dangerous disorder.

Concluding his remarks, Hajibabaei called on the Asian Parliamentary Assembly to take responsibility by issuing a clear statement condemning the actions of the United States and the Israeli regime and supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, stressing the need for stronger parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

For his part, Shermuhammad Shohiyon emphasized the special position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his country's foreign policy, saying, "The Republic of Tajikistan considers the issue of growing and strengthening cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to be one of the fundamental directions of its foreign policy. The deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between the Tajik and Iranian nations are among the great values ​​that have brought the two nations closer together."

"The Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan has decided to strengthen its cooperation with the Islamic Consultative Assembly [Parliament] of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We intend to once again thoroughly examine issues related to comprehensive cooperation between the two countries," he added.

The Tajik official also stressed that in current regional and international developments, the unity and solidarity of nations, especially the nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is of great importance. "Foreign pressures and influences are not only directed at Iran, but also at many countries in the world; countries whose relations or political structure are not aligned with the interests of the great powers. Hence, cooperation among Asian countries, especially within the framework of international organizations and forums, is an inevitable necessity."

