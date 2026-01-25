  1. Economy
Jan 25, 2026

Iran’s Qazvin exports 574 tons of raw livestock products

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – An official at veterinary medicine organization of Qazvin province has said 574 tons of raw livestock products have been exported from this province to 10 European and Asian countries in the current Iranian calendar year.

Director-General of Veterinary Medicine Organization of Qazvin province Mehdi Jelokhani noted that the provincial raw livestock products have been exported to the target markets including Vietnam, Russia, Germany, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Oman and Kuwait  since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025). 

Turning to the performance of the organization in the field of exporting and controlling the livestock and poultry diseases, he pointed that his organization exported products, including eggs, fish conserve, frozen chicken and dairy products, weighing 574.16 tons, to the export target markets.

In this period, 25 pets were exported from this province to the Germany and Armenia, Jelokhani stated.

