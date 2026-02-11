Mobarakeh Steel Group exports revenues hit $860m

The Deputy of Sales and Marketing of Mobarakeh Steel Group said: the value of Mobarakeh Steel Group’s exports, as the country’s largest non‑oil exporter, reached 860 million dollars in the ten‑month period from April 2025 to January 2026, which represents a 45 percent growth compared to the same period last year (590 million dollars), and it is predicted that by the end of the year, the value of Mobarakeh Steel Group’s exports will surpass one billion dollars.

Reza Heidari, Deputy of Sales and Marketing of Mobarakeh Steel Group, in an interview with Foolad’s reporter, considered this achievement the result of adopting a strategic approach to entering global markets by Mobarakeh Steel Group under domestic market recession conditions, and stated: this achievement further highlighted the special role of Mobarakeh Steel Group as the country’s largest non‑oil exporter in generating foreign currency for the country, and also serves as evidence of the company’s capabilities and effective strategies in the field of exports.

Flexibility and innovation of Mobarakeh Steel Group in entering global markets

He, stating that the 45 percent growth in Mobarakeh Steel Group’s export value under domestic market recession conditions indicates the company’s flexibility and innovation in entering global markets, emphasized: the available statistics regarding the company’s performance in this period indicate its success in production and revenue generation, and promise a hopeful year for shareholders.

Mobarakeh Steel Group’s export value surpassing one billion dollars by year‑end

The Deputy of Sales and Marketing of Mobarakeh Steel Group added: the company’s outstanding performance promises that its export value will surpass one billion dollars by the end of the year. This success not only adds to Mobarakeh Steel Group’s credibility but also serves as a model for other industries in the country toward sustainable development and leveraging international opportunities.

According to him, although electricity and gas limitations have been a serious challenge for production, Mobarakeh Steel Group’s investments in the energy sector enabled the company to achieve maximum production of its products with minimal deviation from existing production line capacities.

Success despite recession in domestic and global marketsHeidari, in another part of his remarks, referred to the recession in domestic and global markets and stated: despite all these achievements, one cannot ignore the severe domestic market recession and the decline in global prices. According to experts, the country’s steel industry has faced the toughest challenges of its lifetime over the past two years. China’s strong presence in export markets and its dumping in the steel sector have made competition difficult for all steelmakers, and steel product prices have reached their lowest level in four years. Alongside this major development, the severe domestic market recession has also tightened conditions for steelmakers.

Liquidity shortage; a serious challenge for major steelmakers

The Deputy of Sales and Marketing of Mobarakeh Steel Group believes that the halt of major national construction projects and the Central Bank’s contractionary policies have reduced the consumption of various steel products in the country to a minimum. If in previous months small downstream industries suffered from liquidity shortages, today liquidity has become a serious challenge for major steelmakers.

Referring to some of the solutions adopted under these conditions, he said: many steel industries, in order to escape the created deadlock, are attempting to exit losses and recognize artificial profits through credit‑based and multi‑month sales, which only delay the crisis and intensify future difficulties. Meanwhile, energy limitations have become as troublesome as all the aforementioned issues for steelmakers, placing the production, sales, and profitability chain on a downward slope.

Correct analysis of the future and moving toward solutions to challenges

The Deputy of Sales and Marketing of Mobarakeh Steel Group, referring to the company’s highly effective actions in the field of energy self‑sufficiency, noted: considering the mentioned challenges that show the difficult and uneven path ahead for steelmakers, we are pleased to announce that Mobarakeh Steel Group, at a time when none of the steel industries were aware of the upcoming concerns, moved toward finding solutions to these challenges through correct future analysis, and by making extensive investments in the energy sector created conditions that even surprised—and in some cases caused objections from—shareholders.

Foresight of Mobarakeh Steel Group through power plant construction and extensive export marketing

He referred to Mobarakeh Steel Group’s foresight in constructing a combined‑cycle power plant with the highest efficiency of its time and investing in the establishment of a solar power plant—which today is among the company’s honors—as the most important solutions in the field of energy self‑sufficiency, and added: on the other hand, extensive export marketing for Mobarakeh Steel Group’s numerous products at a time when other steelmakers had turned to artificial profits from credit sales in the domestic market was astonishing. By looking at the steel production chain statistics, we realize that this foresight today guarantees the stability of Mobarakeh Steel Group’s production lines and profitability.

Heidari, stating that according to statistics, Mobarakeh Steel Group’s exports show that unlike previous years when only slabs were included in the company’s export basket, today a large volume of export orders belongs to sheet products, which bring greater added value to the country.

