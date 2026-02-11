Mobarakeh Steel Group revenues from exports hit $1b

The CEO of Mobarakeh Steel Group stated that this major industrial group, with more than 12 million tons of crude steel production, 860 million dollars in foreign currency earnings during March 2025 to January 2026, and the forecast of reaching one billion dollars in exports by the end of the year, is moving toward becoming a key player in global markets. He also referred to the company’s ten‑year outlook, in which Mobarakeh Steel Group’s revenue will reach 15 billion dollars.

Saeed Zarandi, CEO of Mobarakeh Steel Group, announced that the Iran’s steel production capacity has reached about 55 million tons and that Iran’s global position in steel production has been consolidated.

Referring to the extensive steel value chain in the country, he added: more than 310 companies play a role in Iran’s steel production chain, and today Mobarakeh Steel Group, as a blessed product of the Islamic Revolution, is the largest steel producer in Iran with one‑third of national steel production. This major industrial group has a production capacity of more than 12 million tons of crude steel and a production efficiency of over 93 percent.

Mobarakeh Steel Group’s vision: serious and competitive presence in the international arena

The CEO further stated that the company’s vision is a serious and competitive presence internationally, adding: the main focus of Mobarakeh Steel Group is on producing special grades and high value‑added products so that, while meeting the needs of the automotive, oil, and home appliance industries, the country’s export capability will be enhanced and the group’s products will be recognized internationally as high‑quality and standard.

Significant achievements across the entire steel value chain—from mine to final product

He referred to Mobarakeh Steel Group’s investment plans and said: this major industrial group is investing in special metals, silicon steels, and automotive products, and is active in domestic and foreign mines to maintain a balanced and sustainable production chain.

Zarandi recalled that Mobarakeh Steel Group was founded in 1980 and 1981, during the peak of the imposed war, through the foresight of the managers of the time. Today, this industry has become Iran’s largest steel complex and has created diverse capacities from mining to hot‑rolled and cold‑rolled production. Mobarakeh Steel Group has achieved significant accomplishments across all stages of the steel value chain, from mining to final products. The group operates with nearly 10 million tons of concentrate production capacity, 18 million tons of pelletizing capacity, and 12.8 million tons of sponge iron production capacity.

Zarandi added: Mobarakeh Steel Group produces nearly 12 million tons of crude steel, with hot‑rolled capacity reaching 6.8 million tons and cold‑rolled capacity reaching 2.15 million tons. These products are used across various industries in the country and play an effective role in advancing industrial development.

Referring to national production statistics, the CEO stated: Iran’s total steel capacity is close to 55 million tons, and it is expected that by the end of the year, about 33 million tons of final production will be achieved. The relative decline in production over the past two years has been due to energy limitations, and plans are underway to compensate for this starting next year.

Focus on special steels, high value‑added products, and reaching 15 billion dollars in revenue

Regarding the ten‑year outlook of Mobarakeh Steel Group, he emphasized: it has been targeted that by focusing on special steels and high value‑added products, the group’s revenue will reach 15 billion dollars. This year, Mobarakeh Steel Group succeeded in achieving about one billion dollars in exports, which played a significant role in the country’s economic growth.

Zarandi concluded: Iran currently ranks tenth in global steel production, and with improved infrastructure, it is expected to rise to seventh place in the future.

In this regard, the Foolad reporter also interviewed the Deputy of Sales and Marketing and the Deputy of Economic and Financial Affairs of Mobarakeh Steel Group to explore the reasons behind the company’s success in domestic sales, exports, and sustained revenue generation under challenging conditions. The results of these interviews follow.

