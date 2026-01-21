Enemy turned to psychological warfare after failure in riots

“The enemy, after suffering defeat and retreat in the recent sedition, has now turned to widespread psychological operations, rumor-mongering, and distortion of facts,” Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i said at a gathering of judges and Judiciary staff in Bushehr Province on Wednesday, according to Press TV.

He further said hostile sources are circulating fabricated and exaggerated figures about the number of casualties in the recent events, stressing that such claims are far removed from reality.

His remarks come after peaceful protests over economic hardship across Iran turned violent after public statements by US and Israeli regime figures encouraged vandalism and disorder.

The riots followed incendiary remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened fresh military aggression against Iran in case of what he called the Islamic Republic’s potential confrontation with the protesters.

During the unrest, foreign-backed mercenaries rampaged through cities, killing security forces and civilians and damaging public property.

Mohseni-Eje’i added that the “aggressor enemy,” during the 12-day war in June, had wrongly assumed that the Islamic Republic of Iran was nearing collapse.

“At that stage, however, the enemy suffered a complete debacle,” he said. “As a result, it sought to pursue its conspiracy in a different form, implementing it through the recent sedition. Therefore, the recent unrest was a continuation of the 12-day war.”

According to Mohseni-Eje’i, the enemy resorted to methods of intimidation similar to those used by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group in an attempt to spread fear and chaos.

“In this recent sedition, the enemy resorted to Daesh-like methods of terrorizing, and imagined that by employing such methods, it would achieve its objectives,” the judiciary chief said, adding that such tactics failed to undermine the country’s stability.

He underlined that the country’s enemies, foremost among them “criminal America and its president,” should not assume that pressure campaigns and media offensives can force the Iranian people to retreat.

He stressed that “no amount of pressure or propaganda bombardment” would compel the nation to back down, adding that the Iranian people “will not compromise on their beliefs or religion” and remain exemplary in their loyalty to the Islamic system and their devotion to the homeland.

MNA