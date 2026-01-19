Iran's top officials thank people for vigilance during riots

The head of the executive branch, namely President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the heads of the legislative and legal branches of the government, namely Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei issued a joint message on Monday, expressing their gratitude to the smart, noble, and wise Iranian nation during the recent war of terrorism on the country in the form of riots waged by the Zionist regime and the United States.

They said that the people's vigilance neutralized the most complicated conspiracies of the enemies against the territorial integrity of the strong and independent Iran, emphasizing that, "We, the heads of three branches of the government, are committed to working around the clock to solve livelihood and economic problems and ensure public security, and not to spare any efforts in carrying out our duties."

