  1. Politics
Jan 19, 2026, 2:51 PM

Iran's top officials thank people for vigilance during riots

Iran's top officials thank people for vigilance during riots

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The heads of three branches of the Iranian government have issued a message thanking people for their vigilance during the recent US-Zionist terrorist war on Iran, vowing to intensify efforts to tackle economic problems.

The head of the executive branch, namely President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the heads of the legislative and legal branches of the government, namely Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei issued a joint message on Monday, expressing their gratitude to the smart, noble, and wise Iranian nation during the recent war of terrorism on the country in the form of riots waged by the Zionist regime and the United States. 

They said that the people's vigilance neutralized the most complicated conspiracies of the enemies against the territorial integrity of the strong and independent Iran, emphasizing that, "We, the heads of three branches of the government, are committed to working around the clock to solve livelihood and economic problems and ensure public security, and not to spare any efforts in carrying out our duties."

MNA/6725163

News ID 240910

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News