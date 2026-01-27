Iran’s envoy pens letter to German media, political circles

Iranian businesspersons and traders protested peacefully on December 28, 2025 over the economic problems including the oppressive and cruel US sanctions and this peaceful protest was turned into foreign-backed riot on January 8-10, 2025.

The circumstantial evidence and media hype of statements by some Western and Israeli warmongers confirm the destructive role of the Israeli regime and US government in these riots who launched the 12-day aggression against Iran in June 2025 without any justification, he emphasized.

Those countries that remained silent during the 12-day Israeli aggression against Iran on June 13 of the current year are now seeking to distort reality by evading responsibility and continuing to make baseless accusations against Iran.

Iran is now facing two types of terrorism: economic terrorism and terrorist military acts, both of which occur in the shadow of the excessive demands of warmongers, he said, adding that the experience has shown that warmongers will not succeed this time agin.

