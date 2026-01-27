Iranian nation foiled enemies’ plot with unity, amity

Speaking in an unveiling ceremony of a book in Tehran on Tuesday, the minister of intelligence pointed to the massive turnout of people on Dey 22 pro-government rally and commitment of Kordestan to the Iranian identity, emphasizing that the unity and amity of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran thwarted the enemies’ plots and conspiracies.

Turning to the significance of role of culture in shaping the identity and future path of society, Khatib stated that a cultured person is able to find his or her rightful status in the contemporary world of today and can stand on the right side of history.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the intelligence minister pointed to the massive turnout of people on Dey 22 anti-riot rally, stressing that Iran's history has repeatedly witnessed cruelty and crimes of the terrorist groups and continuous efforts of enemies to disrupt the national unity and amity.

For decades, the enemies of Iran have left no stone unturned to weaken a united and powerful Iran but they have failed, he underlined.

If Kordestan remains an integral part of Iran, this has been achieved by the people of this region themselves and their commitment to the Iranian identity, he said, adding that enemies of the country know very well that Iranian nation, despite all economic pressures, will never allow the integrity of this land and territory to be tarnished.

As long as the noble nation of Islamic Iran is united, no external threat can defeat the country and truth will always attain victory, Hojjatoleslam Khatib added.

MA/6733079