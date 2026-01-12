Iranian nation showed strength of its unity to world Monday

In a message on Monday, the Leader described the massive turnout to Monday's anti-riot demonstrations in Iran as a warning to the United States leaders that they have to be careful not to rely on "internal mercenaries," namely the foreign-backed armed terrorists and rioters.

The Leader also said that the massive nationwide demonstrations were a warning to the US to stop their acts of deception against the Iranian nation.

"God bless you," Ayatollah Khamenei further addressed the nation for their vigiliance and being insightful against the enemy's plots.

Tens of thousands of people in the Iranian capital of Tehran gathered at iconic Enghelab Square in downtown the city on Monday to denounce the recent riots orchestrated by the enemies. Similar huge rallies were held in other towns across the nation.

