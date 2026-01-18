Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter condemns terrorism

In a statement on Sunday, the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations denounced the terrorism and external intervention against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Group strongly condemned the recent terrorism act of the United States and Zionist regime in dragging the peaceful protests into violent riots in Iran.

In this statement, the member states of this Group considered the threat of using force, interference in Iran's internal affairs, and incitement to violence and terrorist acts as a clear violation of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, emphasizing the need to immediately stop these illegal actions.

Renewing its full solidarity with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Group called on the international community, the United Nations, and its Secretary-General to condemn irresponsible actions against Iran explicitly and unequivocally that are contrary to the United Nations Charter.

The member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations include 17 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China, Algeria, Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine, Nicaragua, Uganda, Belarus, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, and several other countries.

