Lawmakers condemn European parl. anti-Iran resolution

In a statement on Sunday, members of the Iranian parliament stressed that continuation of the Western hostile and irresponsible approach will not undermine the firm resolve of the Iranian nation, although the Europeans have resorted to a policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries to cover up their failures and adopted anti-Iranian resolution with a double standard.

This is while that solid documents and undeniable evidence show that intelligence services of some foreign countries have direct and organized connections with the ringleaders of the terrorist groups, orchestrating the killing and massacring the innocent people on January 8, the MPs said.

The European Parliament's interventionist resolution was issued as the same parliament and European governments have adopted a shameful and meaningful silence in the face of the Zionist regime's unprecedented crimes, including widespread displacement, organized genocide, and killing of more than 80,000 defenseless people in Gaza and with their silence, they have practically stood by a terrorist regime, it further said.

Now, with a clear double standard, the same countries have issued a resolution unjustly, accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which has played the most prominent role in the fight against terrorism in the region, the statement added.

