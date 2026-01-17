Iran blasts G7 meddlesome statement on foreign-backed riots

The ministry issued the remarks on Friday after a joint statement by the G7 – which groups the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan – and the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused the Islamic Republic of taking violent action against economic protesters, and, therefore, violating human rights, a report by Press TV said.

The allies’ statement flew in the face of ample evidence on the ground pointing to proactive American and Israeli involvement in diverting the protests towards unrest as a preamble to potential fresh foreign military aggression against the country as threatened by US President Donald Trump.

The ministry rejected the G7’s position and said the group had ignored documented evidence showing that peaceful protests across the Islamic Republic had been deliberately driven towards violence through foreign-backed terrorist activity.

According to the ministry, peaceful gatherings held between January 8 and 10 were disrupted by the organized infiltration of terrorist elements equipped by the Israeli regime.

The statement noted how the infiltrators staged attacks on both protesters and law-enforcement personnel, killing numerous demonstrators and police forces.

The statement cited public remarks by current and former US and Israeli officials that were intended to encourage violence and bloodshed across the country.

It added that security agencies had gathered “solid evidence and documentation” demonstrating the direct role of the Israeli regime in organizing and arming terrorist groups, with support from the United States.

Earlier, Iranian security agencies announced dismantling a terrorist cell linked to the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency and seizing a large cache of weapons intended for use in Tehran.

60,000 weapons bound for Tehran seized as Mossad-trained terror cell busted

Separately, intelligence forces reported identifying and arresting members of a dangerous armed gang tasked with killing civilians and security personnel.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the arrested group had been trained by Mossad in advanced urban warfare and received weapons and equipment from designated ringleaders. The report said the group would move through Tehran’s streets firing on people, leaving hundreds dead or wounded.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry asserted that Iran remained committed, under its Constitution, to protecting fundamental rights, including the right to peaceful protest. At the same time, though, it said the Islamic Republic would act “with full determination” to protect citizens, public order, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity against imported terrorism and foreign threats.

The ministry, meanwhile, condemned some G7 member states for throwing human rights accusations against Iran, despite they, themselves, having poor records on the matter both domestically and throughout the West Asia region.

It cited their continued support for the Israeli regime and failure to act against its atrocities, which disqualified them from passing judgment on other countries.

The ministry also reminded that Iranians would not forget the support provided by officials from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and some other G7 members for Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic and its killing of hundreds of Iranians during Tel Aviv’s imposed war on the country in June.

It urged G7 countries to stop interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, end illegal sanctions targeting the nation, and refrain from using human rights concepts as a cover for interference, incitement to violence, or terrorism.

Issuing such deceptive and interventionist statements would not alter the Islamic Republic’s position on defending its internal security and sovereignty, the ministry concluded.

MNA