Jan 20, 2026, 2:31 PM

Trump admin. has questioned international law regarding Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that what the US President Donald Trump's administration did in dealing with Iran has called into question the international law.

Russian Foreign Minister said in a press conference on Tuesday that "We are witnessing that the Trump administration has called into question international law regarding Iran."

"As Trump himself has said, he does not value international law," the top Russian diplomat added.

He continued by saying that "our stance against other nations are clear."

According to Sputnik, he continued to say that he sees no reason for Russia or its Iranian partners to halt joint projects in the peaceful nuclear sector.

