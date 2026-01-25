Cuba defends military drills as deterrent against US attacks

He made the remarks on Saturday while supervising military drills that included a tank unit from Cuba’s armed forces, AFP reported.

“The best way to prevent aggression is for imperialism to have to calculate the price of attacking our country,” Diaz-Canel said in a televised address.

He stated that this calculation is directly linked to Cuba’s preparation for military action, which he said takes on significant importance in current circumstances.

The comments follow a warning this month from US President Donald Trump that Cuba “is ready to fall”.

Trump told Havana to “make a deal” or pay a price similar to Venezuela, a key Cuban ally and critical supplier of oil and money.

Venezuela’s ousted leader Nicolas Maduro was taken to America by US forces following a bombing raid on January 3 that killed dozens.

Diaz-Canel was accompanied during the exercises by General Alvaro Lopez Miera, the minister of the armed forces, and other high-ranking military officials.

Cuba’s National Defense Council, led by Diaz-Canel, recently met to increase preparedness and cohesion among the country’s leadership.

An official government statement said the council met to analyze and approve plans for transitioning to a State of War, without providing further details.

The military exercises are part of Cuba’s preparation under the strategic concept of the “War of the Entire People”.

This term is used by authorities for the mobilization of civilians in the event of armed conflict.

