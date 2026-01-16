SCO reaffirms support for Iran’s territorial integrity

According to Mehr News Agency, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, discussed regional and international developments during a telephone conversation.

During the call, the SCO Secretary-General strongly condemned terrorist and sabotage actions carried out in Tehran and other Iranian cities, which he said were conducted through the exploitation of peaceful gatherings.

Yermekbayev expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran, as well as the families of those who lost their lives in the recent unrest, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister outlined recent developments in Iran, noting that peaceful gatherings were driven into violence following the involvement of trained terrorist elements.

Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its national sovereignty and the security of its citizens with full strength against terrorism supported by the Israeli regime and the United States.

Araghchi also thanked the SCO Secretary-General for condemning terrorism and foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs, underlining the collective responsibility of all countries to cooperate in preventing and combating terrorism.

