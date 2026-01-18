Recent events in Iran were American, Zionist plot: Pezeshkian

.Masoud Pezeshkian received Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Sunday where he said that the historical bonds between te two nations have become sustainable

Pezeshkian said that the US and the Zionist regime seek to divide the Islamic nations in the region, adding that the recent riots in Iran was their work.

He said that Islamic Republic of Iran looks for preserving its national unity while it seeks to develp ties with Muslim and neighbopring nations as a priority of its foreign policy.

The president also said that the US and Zionist regime--linked operatives in Iran committed very brutal crimes during the riots while the US president admitted to supporting them.

.He further stressed unity among Muslims as a way to protect them

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, said that his country considers Iran's security to be Iraq's secuity.

