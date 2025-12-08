Iranians half of nominees for 2025 world's best wrestlers

United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced the nominees for its 2025 Best Wrestlers awards, with Iran securing five spots among the top ten athletes, the highest representation of any country.

According to the announcement published on UWW’s official page, Iran’s national Greco-Roman team leads with three nominees, while the freestyle team follows with two. Together, Iran and the United States have the most athletes featured in this year’s shortlist.

Freestyle Nominees (Iran)

Rahman Amouzad

Amir Hossein Zare

Greco-Roman Nominees (Iran)

Saeid Esmaeili

Gholamreza Farrokhi

Mohammad Hadi Saravi

In total, five of the ten athletes nominated by UWW are Iranian — representing exactly 50 percent of all contenders for the 2025 awards.

MNA