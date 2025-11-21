Wrestler Emami wins gold in Islamic games in Riyadh

On the final day of the freestyle wrestling competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), Younes Emami claimed gold medal after beating his Azerbaijani opponent in the 74 kg final.

Emami defeated Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Aghanazar Novruzov 5-0 to bag yet another gold medal for Iran in the games.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA