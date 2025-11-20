Iran's freestyle wrestler Amouzad wins gold at ISG in Riyadh

On the first day of the freestyle wrestling competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Rahman Amozad faced Abdulmazhid Kudiev from Tajikistan in the 65 kg weight category final and ended the fight with a victory and a gold medal.

The Iranian fighter beat his Tajik opponent 12-2.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF/ISSA) and held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 7 to 21.

The event brings together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

