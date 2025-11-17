Iran telecommunications minister travels to Azerbaijan

According to Mehr News Agency, Hashemi is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the WTDC-25, held under the theme “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.”

The visit is part of the ministry’s broader technology diplomacy agenda aimed at expanding Iran’s international engagement.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union and hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the conference will take place in Baku from November 17 to 28 and is expected to bring together more than 1,500 participants from around 150 countries.

Iranian officials view the event as an important platform to develop the country’s role in global technology policy-making and enhancing regional and international cooperation.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development, the main focus areas of this year’s gathering include cybersecurity, digital skills, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and digital health — all key drivers of global digital transformation.

The conference will also work on drafting the Global Digital Development Roadmap for 2026–2029, reviewing and adopting specialized resolutions, and advancing regional initiatives in the communications and information technology sector.

In addition to attending the main conference, Hashemi is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings.

He will meet his counterparts from Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Algeria, and Azerbaijan, and will also hold a special session with the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union.

MNA