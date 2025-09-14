Iran’s national AI operator nears approval, licensing

Ehsan Chitsaz, Deputy Minister for ICT Policy, Development Planning, and Digital Economy, spoke to Mehr News Agency about the latest status of the national artificial intelligence operator.

He said the AI operator represents a major step toward transparency and organization of activities in the AI sector and demonstrates the strong resolve of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to expand digital infrastructure and shape a new future for the national economy. He explained that the framework for the AI operator has now been finalized and will be issued following approval by the Regulatory Commission.

Chitsaz added that the AI operator will soon be approved in the first session of the Regulatory Commission, and its license will be issued. He noted that the operator will be regulated, and details will be announced shortly.

MNA/6587879