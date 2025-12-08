  1. Economy
Dec 8, 2025, 9:18 AM

Russian trade delegation visits Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – A high-level commercial delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk province has arrived in Iran to explore trade and investment opportunities.

The Iranian Consulate in Kazan facilitated the visit, which is led by Ruslan Gainetdinov, Advisor to the Governor and Head of the Regional Entrepreneurship Support Organization of Ulyanovsk.

The delegation aims to meet with officials and business leaders in Iran’s Qazvin and Gilan provinces, and will tour special economic zones as well as the Caspian ports of Anzali and Astara.

The province of Ulyanovsk, located in Russia, is a key industrial and agricultural hub.

