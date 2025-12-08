Russian trade delegation visits Iran

The Iranian Consulate in Kazan facilitated the visit, which is led by Ruslan Gainetdinov, Advisor to the Governor and Head of the Regional Entrepreneurship Support Organization of Ulyanovsk.

The delegation aims to meet with officials and business leaders in Iran’s Qazvin and Gilan provinces, and will tour special economic zones as well as the Caspian ports of Anzali and Astara.

The province of Ulyanovsk, located in Russia, is a key industrial and agricultural hub.

