  1. Technology
Aug 21, 2025, 11:42 AM

For 1st time:

Iran Natl. Quantum Network to be launched by early next year

Iran Natl. Quantum Network to be launched by early next year

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – An official at Communications and Information Technology Research Center has said that Iran’s first quantum network technology will be commissioned by early next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2026).

Director of Optical Communications Group at Communications and Information Technology Center Davood Ranjbar stated that quantum technology is rapidly growing and expanding in the world, noting that quantum technology has currently become one of the main pillars of the development of science, industry, security, and information technology.

Countries including the United States, China, Russia, and Germany have made extensive and huge investments in this field, he said, noting that Iran has seriously rolled up its sleeves in this field and has put strategic projects on the agenda.

"We currently have a national project to design and implement the country's first quantum network, which has been launched with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) and cooperation of institutes such as the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and knowledge-based companies," he maintained. 

Communications and Information Technology’s Research Center has started research activities and fundamental studies in this field since 2015 by identifying three main areas: quantum communications, quantum cryptography, and quantum computing, Ranjbar added.

MA/6565962

News ID 235619
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News