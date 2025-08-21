Iran Natl. Quantum Network to be launched by early next year

Director of Optical Communications Group at Communications and Information Technology Center Davood Ranjbar stated that quantum technology is rapidly growing and expanding in the world, noting that quantum technology has currently become one of the main pillars of the development of science, industry, security, and information technology.

Countries including the United States, China, Russia, and Germany have made extensive and huge investments in this field, he said, noting that Iran has seriously rolled up its sleeves in this field and has put strategic projects on the agenda.

"We currently have a national project to design and implement the country's first quantum network, which has been launched with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) and cooperation of institutes such as the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and knowledge-based companies," he maintained.

Communications and Information Technology’s Research Center has started research activities and fundamental studies in this field since 2015 by identifying three main areas: quantum communications, quantum cryptography, and quantum computing, Ranjbar added.

